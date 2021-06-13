Francisco Lindor relieved Mets fans are on his side now

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in the Mets 3-2 win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Over his past 15 games, Lindor has posted a .316/.400/.579 slash line to go with three home runs, six RBI, and 15 runs scored. He has seen his batting average rise from .182 to .220 on the season over this timeframe. Despite his very slow start to the 2021 campaign, Lindor's bat has gotten hot and he is still reaching base at a solid clip, exemplified by Tuesday's performance. His underlying metrics, which include strikeout, whiff, and walk rates in the top 20% of MLB, suggest further positive regression. Although his overall counting stats are mediocre, thanks to a horrendous start to his campaign, Lindor should remain active in all formats.--Nick Ritrivi - RotoBaller.