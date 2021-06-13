Top 10 Most Popular Warzone Weapons Right Now

With Battlefield 2042's first beta preview now wrapped up, Electronic Arts has shared stats from the beta to show different metrics like how many bullets were fired and how many tornadoes showed up on Orbital. The same stats also focused on Specialists and weapons, too, to illustrate which picks were more popular than others. The game's developers also said that there will be a more comprehensive post-beta recap coming soon to discuss more of what was witnessed during the beta.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO