Yo-Yo Ma : My music career has been a gift following scoliosis treatment

T-Pain revealed in a new Netflix show that an off-hand remark from his friend Usher had a profound effect on his mental health. In an exclusive Entertainment Weekly clip from the forthcoming docuseries This Is Pop, the prolific musician recalled a casual conversation he had with Usher in 2013 on a flight to the BET Awards that wound up changing the course of his life. The visibly uncomfortable singer recalls that he was sleeping when a flight attendant woke up up to tell him that Usher wanted to speak with him. “So I got up and went back. He was like ‘Oh, how’s everything going?’ Quick small talk, no big deal,” he explained. “And he was like, ‘Man, I wanna tell you something.’ I thought he was about to tell me something real—he sounded real concerned. Then he was like ‘man, you kinda fucked up music.’ I didn’t understand.”