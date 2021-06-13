Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Yo-Yo Ma : My music career has been a gift following scoliosis treatment

By Press Association 2021
cumnockchronicle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYo-Yo Ma has said his career in music has felt like a “gift” after scoliosis threatened to stop him playing the cello. The musician suffered the spine condition in his 20s and said he was initially “at peace” with the prospect of having his career cut short. He told BBC...

www.cumnockchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Yo Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Lessons#Musicals#Music Career#Scoliosis#Bbc Radio 4#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVulture

Mark Hoppus Shares That He Has Been in Treatment for Cancer for Three Months

Mark Hoppus, bassist and singer of blink-182 and Simple Creatures, announced on Twitter that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer for the past three months. “I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get be through this.” The statement did not specify what kind of cancer Hoppus has, or at what stage it was caught, but it did say that he will be continuing chemo for some months.
Designers & Collectionswmleader.com

Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal’s Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre

Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to keep her fans updated with her whereabouts. While she’s busy enjoying her marital bliss these days, Kajal also keeps her fans updated about her fashion outings. Kajal’s stylist, Devki took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new #ootd and we are clearly smitten by her choice. It’s a rather simple outfit but looks extremely rich and classy. A perfect summer attire that’s a delightful choice and a no brainer. Kajal Aggarwal Spins a Black and White Magic and We’re All Hearts For It (View Pics).
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Couldn't be prouder of the woman you're becoming': Lara Bingle's mother shares sweet never-before-seen images of the model from childhood as she celebrates her 34th birthday

Lara Worthington (nee Bingle) turned 34 on Tuesday. And to help mark the occasion, her doting mother Sharon Bingle has shared some sweet flashback images of the model from her childhood. The Cronulla-born beauty looks adorable in the images with her bright blonde hair and a big cheeky smile. In...
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Belly Ft. Moneybagg Yo “Zero Love”

Belly wants his flowers now on his new single featuring Moneybagg Yo. On the braggadocious track, the pair references their status in the game and their lavishing lifestyles. In the complimentary clip, the two hit the desert with a group of masked-cover men precisely dancing to the track with colored smoke.
CelebritiesWorld of Wonder

Marie Monti and Yubeili Join Forces for “Soy Yo”

Marie Monti and Yubeili have both been having amazing years so far, so it makes sense that they would team up for “Soy Yo.”. On the Monti profile at Hola!, they note that Yubeili is known for the popular television series Como dice el dicho, Simply María and as Chino in El Señor de Los Cielos.
Musickottke.org

Yo-Yo Ma Answers Questions About the Cello

As part of the Tech Support series, Wired had Yo-Yo Ma answer some questions about the cello and music sent in by Twitter users. What I like about this is that no critic or professional interviewer would ask these questions (they are “bad” interview questions) and yet Ma answers them all generously and thoughtfully. It reminds me a little bit of when Vogue trained an AI program to interview Billie Eilish:
Hip Hopboxden.com

Tyga and Money Bag Yo dropped the video of the year

Tyga and Money Bag Yo dropped the video of the year. They don't know if they wanna be respected or smutted out for a spot in a hip hop video. I'm not...n*ggas def a queer....looked uncomfortable in the video. Added to playlist for later tho. 17 hrs ago. 33 K.
MusicVanity Fair

T-Pain Says That Usher Telling Him He Ruined Music Led to a Four-Year Depression

T-Pain revealed in a new Netflix show that an off-hand remark from his friend Usher had a profound effect on his mental health. In an exclusive Entertainment Weekly clip from the forthcoming docuseries This Is Pop, the prolific musician recalled a casual conversation he had with Usher in 2013 on a flight to the BET Awards that wound up changing the course of his life. The visibly uncomfortable singer recalls that he was sleeping when a flight attendant woke up up to tell him that Usher wanted to speak with him. “So I got up and went back. He was like ‘Oh, how’s everything going?’ Quick small talk, no big deal,” he explained. “And he was like, ‘Man, I wanna tell you something.’ I thought he was about to tell me something real—he sounded real concerned. Then he was like ‘man, you kinda fucked up music.’ I didn’t understand.”
Theater & Danceasumetech.com

Amy Dowden talks being rushed to hospital by Strictly co-stars after collapsing on tour

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden, 30, has opened up about the trolling she received for having her coronavirus vaccine early. The Welsh native has been vocal about suffering from inflammatory bowel condition Crohn’s disease, which she was diagnosed with at the age of 19, and it was because of this that she was vaccinated ahead of her age group. The dance star also revealed that her Strictly co-stars previously accompanied her to hospital after she had collapsed while on tour.
Relationshipssportswar.com

I told Christian that my 18 yo might be interested in a month or

Just had a very nice chat with my buddy Christian from Maya. -- jdubforwahoowa 06/16/2021 11:50AM. Nice re: the good words. I certainly have nothing but praise for both. My -- MonsterTruck 06/16/2021 2:03PM. I told Christian that my 18 yo might be interested in a month or -- jdubforwahoowa...
Kansas City, KScommunityvoiceks.com

Mind Yo Own Benzness One Love Peace Ride

To promote unity and working together to stop violence, the Mind Yo Own Benzness Car Club and One Love KC hosted a peace ride and family fun day on June 5. More than 50 cars, motorcycles and ATVs lined up for the peace ride at Grove Park and caravanned to Harris Park at 40th and Wayne Street, where food, vendors and local artists like King D, AutheniKc and D’Vyne Fai’Vr performed and greeted the drivers.
Real Estateboxden.com

Yo Gotti Buys Westlake Village Home $7.6M

Salute to Gotti.. Dude been rapping since I was in 6th grade... " I'ma sell my dope, can't trust no bihhhh (Whoa)" Just a prime example of sticking to your purpose, goals in life!. Calabases will soon be n*gga we dont want yall a*ses mark these words!!!!. At that level,...