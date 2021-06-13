Cancel
New Jersey State

Pam new Ransomed soul from New Jersey🌺

Prayers: 3209 Requests: 259
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePam called in to say words of encouragement community prayer June 12, 21. When you call in please remind the DAB listeners that we have a prayer wall. We listening to their prayer requests, we listen, to them and post them. Thank you!🙏🏻♥️

#Soul
New Jersey State

Ghost story from the New Jersey farmlands

When my father died in 1964, there was little time for sorrow No time to reflect, no time even to take much more than an hour off for the funeral. With Minch’s Wholesale Meats Inc. in full operation, there were cattle to buy, slaughter, fabricate and ship. There were payrolls to be met and bankers to be reassured. Therapy for the loss of a father and mentor was merely trying to learn in a week all that he had learned in the 35 years since the first day he opened the doors on his slaughter plant.
Community News

Juneteenth and New Jersey

"This year forty-seven states including New Jersey will observe Juneteenth (also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day) as a state holiday — a holiday that commemorates when enslaved Blacks in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were, in fact, freed by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation two and half years earlier,” writes Noelle Lorraine Williams, the New Jersey Historical Commission’s director of the African American History Program.
insideedition.com

14 Ducks Missing From New Jersey Farm Remain a Mystery

A bundle of ducks was allegedly stolen from a New Jersey farm over the weekend and the caretakers are asking for the public's help in finding out who may have taken the animals. "Last night we had 14 of our ducks stolen from us. These aren't just petting zoo animals...
Summit, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Art Center Receives Grant from New Jersey Council for the Humanities

(SUMMIT, NJ) --The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities for use in funding public programming in support of the Art Center’s fall 2021 exhibition, The First Water Is the Body. The exhibition, which will open October 9, will feature work by contemporary female Indigenous artists and makers from North America and will explore ideas of reciprocity and accountability to place, lands, and waters. The exhibition’s guest curator is Maria Hupfield, an artist and educator who is Anishnaabek of Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario, Canada.
Hamilton Township, NJ

Ballet Central New Jersey

Address: 4 Tennis Ct, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619, USAGet directions. Two or four-week summer intensive and two-week half-day summer program for ages 10 to 19. One-week invitational intensive for ages 9 to 19 by invitation only. Young dancer programs for ages 3 to 9.
njonlinegambling.com

All Roads On Gambling Expansion Seem To Stem From New Jersey

Prominent gaming industry lobbyist Bill Pascrell III asked Andrew Winchell, director of government affairs for FanDuel Group, to name what he saw as the “three most seminal events that have most impacted online [gambling]” in recent years. Winchell’s answers for the SBC North America webinar audience during a Wednesday panel...
Lifestyle
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

New Jersey Tops 'Best State to Live in' List from WalletHub

How the tables have turned. First NJ topples the NY pizza empire, and now we are names the best place to live in the United States according to WalletHub's annual list. WalletHub writes on their website, “If you do the math, some states clearly outshine others in various categories.” Seems like the Garden State is shining rather bright. “To find out the best states to live, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.”
reformation21.org

20 Reflections from 20 Years as a Pastor

With God’s help, in 2001 I graduated from The Center for Biblical Studies Institute and Seminary in the Philippines. That same year I received a call to pastor the congregation, where I previously did my internship. The year 2021 therefore marks my 20th year in the ministry. Throughout my life as a pastor, I have collected reflections that I would like to share with my fellow ministers and with those who desire to be pastors someday. Here are twenty of those reflections:
Society
Upworthy

Mom of terminally ill child responds to abusive note she received for parking in disabled spot

The mom of a terminally ill child was furious after she found a hateful note on the windshield of her car, accusing her of stealing the parking spot reserved for disabled people at a hospital. Emma Doherty's child, Bobby has gone through countless operations and spent half his life in intensive care. She elaborated on her child's condition on Facebook and replied to the nasty message, reminding people that all disabilities are not visible. Doherty asked people not to write passive-aggressive hateful messages or judge people before actually knowing what they are going through. She found the hateful message on her car when they visited the Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England, reported The Huffington Post.
jamestabor.com

The Riddle of Jesus’ Cry of Despair at the Cross

Many Christians know the traditional “Seven Sayings of Jesus on the Cross,” that are a compilation of all that Jesus said during his last hours hanging between life and death on the cross based on our four New Testament gospels. Few could sort out which gospel says which, or which sayings…
anash.org

How Can a Church Be Converted Into a Shul?

Watch at 7 PM: Harav Gedalya Oberlander will answer practical halachic questions including how to convert a church into a shul, where to place the Shabbos licht, using an octagonal becher, who should stand on the sides of the bima, and how to use a crockpot on Shabbos. The series...
South Orange, NJ

Benefits of Adaptive Reuse: From City Hall to Restaurant in New Jersey

Landmark Hospitality looks at how adaptive reuse brings fun discoveries and unique challenges to design. Excavated basements provide for more public space in preservation projects. One design team is activating a former City Hall in South Orange, New Jersey to become a restaurant and community hub. In architecture and design,...
southviewbaptist.org

The Spirit, the Church, & the World — Going

Pastor Aaron Householder continues an exegetical series through the book of Acts — The Spirit, the Church, & the World. This week, Philip explains the scriptures to an Ethiopian Eunuch. The Eunuch believes and is baptized. Sermon notes are available on YouVersion Events. Video of the worship service is available...