Pam new Ransomed soul from New Jersey🌺

When my father died in 1964, there was little time for sorrow No time to reflect, no time even to take much more than an hour off for the funeral. With Minch’s Wholesale Meats Inc. in full operation, there were cattle to buy, slaughter, fabricate and ship. There were payrolls to be met and bankers to be reassured. Therapy for the loss of a father and mentor was merely trying to learn in a week all that he had learned in the 35 years since the first day he opened the doors on his slaughter plant.