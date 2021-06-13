Pam new Ransomed soul from New Jersey🌺

(SUMMIT, NJ) --The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities for use in funding public programming in support of the Art Center’s fall 2021 exhibition, The First Water Is the Body. The exhibition, which will open October 9, will feature work by contemporary female Indigenous artists and makers from North America and will explore ideas of reciprocity and accountability to place, lands, and waters. The exhibition’s guest curator is Maria Hupfield, an artist and educator who is Anishnaabek of Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario, Canada.