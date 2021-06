PHOENIX — A man who encountered the suspect accused in a string of shootings in the West Valley considers himself lucky after a close call the night before the crime spree. Shane, a Door Dash driver, told KTAR News 92.3 FM he was talking on the phone with his wife in his car at a Circle K near 95th and Olive avenues in Peoria at about 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday when he noticed a man in a large, oversized black sweatshirt staring at him when he exited the store.