Protect New Mexico's family farmers and ranchers

New Mexico is home to a vibrant community of over 21,000 family farmers. These hardworking New Mexicans, who produce everything from chile to pecans to beef, make up a large slice of the state’s $3 billion in annual agricultural output. Even before the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the United States, the sector played a key role in keeping the state’s economy moving. While other industries were forced to shut down last year because of the virus, the men and woman who tend to New Mexico’s farmland pressed on.