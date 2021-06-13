Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Emeralds lose 6-1 to AquaSox, clinch first series loss of the season

By Mojo Hill
Emerald Media
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe momentum the Eugene Emeralds built in Friday night’s 4-3 comeback win was short-lived. They lost 6-1 to the Everett AquaSox at Funko Field on Saturday, clinching their first series loss of the season. They also fell a game and a half behind Everett for first place in the High-A West, missing a chance to leap ahead of the AquaSox if they had won.

www.dailyemerald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emeralds#Aquasox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballEl Paso Times

'Pretty cool': 8-year-old El Pasoan makes ESPN No. 1 SportsCenter highlight

Jordan O'Hara admits he wasn't sure why his parents were getting him out of bed at 11 p.m. Monday to watch a little television, but what flashed across ESPN's SportsCenter was worth it. The just-turned 8-year-old Jordan got to relive his spectacular moment in the Southwest Baseball League, his walk-off...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Rodriguez, Shenton each homer, AquaSox down Emeralds

EVERETT — It didn’t take long for Julio Rodriguez to pick up where he left off. In just his second game back after a stint with the Dominican Republic national team, Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, three runs batted in and three runs scored in the Everett AquaSox’s 9-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Wednesday night at Funko Field.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Chicago hands Sioux City first shutout loss of season Tuesday

SIOUX CITY — On what was a total off night for the Sioux City Explorers, the Chicago Dogs handed them their second straight loss, 8-0. Sioux City’s offense never got going against Dogs starter Michael Bowden. The former first-round draft pick and big leaguer had his best stuff working as he twirled six shutout innings, allowing only two base runners all night. Bowden allowed a walk in the bottom of the first, and a single in the fifth. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts, a mark he set in his first start against the X’s on May 29th. He needed just 76 pitches to navigate the six innings as he picked up the win.
MLBYardbarker

Royals swept by Angels with 6-1 loss

Kansas City hasn’t had a lead in 40 innings. There’s no denying that the Royals’ West Coast trip has gotten off to brutal start. Well, it only got worse on Wednesday night. Despite facing the team with the third-highest ERA in the American League, Kansas City was shutdown in a 6-1 loss — marking the club’s fifth in a row. In the top of the first, the Royals squandered an excellent opportunity to grab their first lead of the series. Whit Merrifield led off the game with a single to right field, Andrew Benintendi walked, and both moved up a base on an error from Angels pitcher Griffin Canning. With runners at second and third and one out, Salvador Perez struck out on a pitch in the dirt. After a walk from Jorge Soler to load the bases, Hunter Dozier grounded out to end the threat. With a taxed bullpen, Kansas City desperately needed Brad Keller to work deep into the game. Early on, it seemed like the Royals’ right-hander was trending that way. He threw only six pitches (all strikes) in the.
Eugene, OREmerald Media

AquaSox hand Emeralds their fourth straight loss with 9-4 beatdown

The pesky Everett AquaSox lineup struck again. They took down the Eugene Emeralds 9-4 at Funko Field on Friday, handing Eugene its fourth straight loss. Everett leads the six-game series 3-0 in its first matchup of the season against the Emeralds, who for now have yet to lose a series all season. The Emeralds now sit tied with the Vancouver Canadians for second place in the High-A West, a game and a half behind the leading AquaSox.
BaseballDaily Item

North Shore Navigators suffer first loss of the season

LYNN, Mass. — The North Shore Navigators suffered their first defeat of the young New England Collegiate Baseball League season as the Upper Valley Nighthawks scored a pair of two-run spots early in the game and never looked back on the way to a 5-3 decision on Wednesday night at Fraser Field.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

AquaSox beat Emeralds for 3rd consecutive win

EVERETT — The Everett AquaSox score four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth and beat the Eugene Emeralds 9-4 on Thursday night for their third consecutive win. Cody Grosse hit his first home run of the season, and Austin Shenton went 2-for-5 with a double...
Baseballallotsego.com

Unatego’s baseball season ends in 1-0 loss

Troy Halverson’s two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh inning knocked third-seeded Unatego out of the Section IV Class C baseball playoffs, as visiting Union Springs, the six seed, beat the Spartans, 1-0, Wednesday, June 9, in Otego. Union Springs pitcher Ryan Bailey pitched a no-hitter and struck...
Tucson, AZallfans.co

Ole Miss baseball season ends 1 game shy of College World Series with blowout 16-3 loss

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Ole Miss baseball team that felt destined for a College World Series berth four months ago came up one win short. No. 12 Ole Miss lost 16-3 to No. 5 Arizona in Game 3 of the Tucson Super Regional on Sunday, sending the Wildcats to the College World Series and ending Ole Miss’ season. The Rebels (45-22) are now 1-6 in super regional series since 2005 and have finished one win shy of Omaha in the last two postseasons.
NHLchatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche have season ended after 6-3 loss in Game 6

With everything on the line, the Colorado came into Game 6 of their series with teh Vegas Golden Knights hoping to stave off elimination. To do so, their best players would have to be outstanding and Nathan MacKinnon was exactly that. He was the best player on either team but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to extend the season.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Duluth FC Academy Falls to Granite City in First Loss of Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth FC Academy couldn’t battle back late, as Granite City FC handed them their first loss of the season, 4-3. Matthew Magnuson, Blake Hanson and Jordan Finnerton all scored while Finn Huffington finished with two assists for the BlueGreens. Duluth FC Academy falls to 3-1 on...
MLBVacaville Reporter

Giants’ Gausman suffers first loss of season as Nationals shut out S.F.

The Giants have leaned on pitching and defense to win games throughout the season, somewhat eliminating the need for a high-scoring performance to capture a victory. But in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader in Washington D.C against the Nationals, Gabe Kapler’s team was simply on the wrong side of its own typically well-executed strategy. Surrendering just four hits, including a leadoff home run from Nationals’ left fielder Kyle Schwarber, the Giants fell 2-0.
Hillsboro, ORHeraldNet

AquaSox bats erupt in series-opening road win over Canadians

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Five different Everett hitters drove in multiple runs and the AquaSox opened a six-game series with a 16-9 road win over the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field. Carter Bins homered and drove in four runs and Patrick Frick homered and had three RBI...
BaseballThe Mountaineer

Pisgah clinches Mountain 6 2A conference championship

In a home game Tuesday the Pisgah Bears secured first place in the Mountain 6 2A Conference with a convincing 11-3 win versus the Franklin Panthers. The Bears sent nine batters up in the fifth inning. The Bears were up 3-2, entering the bottom of the fifth, when the offense...
Charlotte, NChartfordathletic.com

RECAP: Athletic Suffer First Loss Of The Season

Hartford’s bright start to the season suffered its first setback on Sunday at the Matthews Sportsplex in Charlotte, North Carolina. Despite great efforts from Danny Barrera and Preston Tabort Etaka, as well as goalkeeping heroics from Jeff Caldwell, two brilliant individual goals and a deflected strike helped Charlotte to seal the three points.