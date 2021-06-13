Emeralds lose 6-1 to AquaSox, clinch first series loss of the season

Kansas City hasn’t had a lead in 40 innings. There’s no denying that the Royals’ West Coast trip has gotten off to brutal start. Well, it only got worse on Wednesday night. Despite facing the team with the third-highest ERA in the American League, Kansas City was shutdown in a 6-1 loss — marking the club’s fifth in a row. In the top of the first, the Royals squandered an excellent opportunity to grab their first lead of the series. Whit Merrifield led off the game with a single to right field, Andrew Benintendi walked, and both moved up a base on an error from Angels pitcher Griffin Canning. With runners at second and third and one out, Salvador Perez struck out on a pitch in the dirt. After a walk from Jorge Soler to load the bases, Hunter Dozier grounded out to end the threat. With a taxed bullpen, Kansas City desperately needed Brad Keller to work deep into the game. Early on, it seemed like the Royals’ right-hander was trending that way. He threw only six pitches (all strikes) in the.