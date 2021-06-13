Legion baseball: River Bandits split Saturday games
TROY - Napoleon Post #300 earned a split on Saturday at the Troy tournament, falling to Sidney Post #217 7-1 before scoring a 15-11 win in four innings against Akron A’s. In the opener, the River Bandits fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and trailed 5-0 after three. Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) drove in the lone run for the Bandits, while Hunter Hamilton (Delta) hit a single and a double and Breven Beckrosh (Bryan) added a triple.www.crescent-news.com