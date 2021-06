After a beat down of a road trip that culminated in a sweep at the hands of the best team in the National League, the Diamondbacks return home to face... the second best team in National League. The Dodgers this season have been just about as good as advertised, though they have slowed down from the insane pace they began the season at. However, they are firmly in control of the first Wild Card berth at the moment, and only 2.5 games behind the Giants for the NL West lead. It’s not going to get any easier folks.