Willliam Mitchell Voss

Dr. William Mitchell Voss died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home in Dallas, Texas. He was 95. During his long life, he also lived in Burr Ridge, Ill., Williamsburg, Va., Athens, Ohio, Chicago, Ill., as well as Fayetteville, Ark. Born in Little Rock, Ark., September 18, 1925, he was the son of William Henry and Laura (Mitchell) Voss. After graduating from Central High School at age 17, he joined the United States Army and served proudly in Germany with the 100th Division during World War II. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his duty as a combat radio operator. Following the War, he played trumpet in a US Army Big Band, entertaining remaining US troops across Europe.