Ransom Elbert Hayden, Jr. was born on February 13, 1929 in Newport, Ark., to Ransom E. Hayden and Odie May Free Hayden. He was the first son of nine siblings. He passed away on June 8, 2021, in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina. He was proceeded in death by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Lucy Jane Simmons Hayden.