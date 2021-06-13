Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Searcy James Ewell, Jr.

Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Rock community has lost SEARCY J. EWELL, JR, known as Music Maker. He beat his last drum here on this earth May 27, 2021. Searcy was born on May 7, 1959, the third of four children born to parents Dorothy and Searcy J. Ewell Sr. Searcy came into this world with a beat in his heart and a passion for music and community. Searcy was his own grassroots movement, giving his time to teach the village about music, instruments, and specifically, the African djembe drums. He was the person to go to when you needed an instrument of any type. If he didn't have what you were looking for, he surely knew where to go to find it. Searcy had so much love for his people. He believed in being amongst the village and educating folks. It was not the type of education you might find in school, but the kind that gave life and joy to those around him. Searcy knew music was a creative outlet that provides comfort, expression and nourishment for the soul. Searcy will forever be missed and is survived by three siblings: Sherrelyn Diane Rosenberger (Steven), McIntosh Ewell (Loretta), Wesley Ewell Sr. (Tometta), Goddaughter- Ashley Williams and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and other relatives and friends. Memorial Service: Friday, June 18th from 6-8 p.m., order of the evening: 6-6:30--Welcome Family and Friends: 6:30-8:00--Program. Location: THE BERNICE GARDEN 1401 Main St. Little Rock, Ark, 72202. Kelly Smith Funeral & Cremation Services (8424 Kanis Road * 501-612-5607) will be serving the Ewell families. For more information, sign online guest register, send flowers/cards/condolences/photos and light an "In Loving Memory Of" candle www.kellysmithfunerals.com.

www.arkansasonline.com
