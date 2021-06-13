Cancel
Rogers, AR

Margaret Louise Frieholtz

Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Louise Frieholtz, 92, of Rogers, passed away June 10, 2021, in Bentonville. She was born June 24, 1928, in Chanute, Kan., the daughter of Charles and Violet Billie Carl Wolfe. Margaret was a homemaker; she enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed making quilts for her loved ones on special occasions. She loved Mickey Mouse because Mickey came out the year she was born. Preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands: Gene Gurwell and Franklin Frieholtz; two sons: Gary and Fred Gurwell; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three brothers; and four sisters.

Rogers, AR
