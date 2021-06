Looking for help in the starting rotation with the losses of seniors Cody Greenhill and Jack Owen and likely junior Richard Fitts as well, the Auburn Tigers have added 35-game starter Tommy Sheehan from Notre Dame for the 2022 baseball season. Coming off a year when he pitched just eight innings in two starts before going through partial Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow, Sheehan is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Bailey Horn for the Tigers who came back from the same surgery to play a key role in Auburn’s College World Series run in 2019.