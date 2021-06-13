Ruby Kathleen "Kathy" Sunbury
Ruby Kathleen "Kathy" Sunbury, age 79, of Springdale, died Friday, June 11th, 2021. Kathy was born January 26, 1942 in Stigler, Okla., to Mikel and Ordelia Spittler. Kathy is survived by her husband Walter Sunbury, three children, Mark Linton (Sammy), David Linton (Debbie), Lori Linton Wheat (Douglas), brother, Mikel Spittler, sister, Edith Ward (Gary) four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Friday, June 18th, at 1 p.m., at Westfield Chapel 3236 W. Huntsville Ave. Springdale, Ark.