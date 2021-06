One might say that Dion Reid has the drive to do good. Reid, a software developer who lives in Fort Thomas, has, by his own admission, lived a fortunate life; one that he credits to a combination of hard work and luck. He’s also someone who believes in paying it forward to help others. So, it was no surprise when he made a commitment to raise $50,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and devised a unique plan to ace his goal: Over 50 days, Reid, who turned 50 earlier this year, will play 50 rounds of golf in 50 states. He hopes caring individuals will donate to St. Jude through his nonprofit, Golfing for a Cause.