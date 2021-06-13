Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2 full fight video highlights

Deiveson Figueiredo prefers an immediate rematch with Brandon Moreno for UFC flyweight gold but is open to moving up to the bantamweight division. "I think about moving up, but in order to make that decision, I have to go back home and sit down with my team and talk about it and make the best decision," Figueiredo told MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz. "I have to go back home and talk to my team. (But) let's see if this trilogy happens, right, man? I asked for the rematch with him."