Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2 full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2 full fight video highlights from the UFC 263 co-main event above, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 took place June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) and Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) battled for UFC gold in a rematch. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch more video highlights below.

www.mmafighting.com
