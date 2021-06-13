Cancel
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Once a falsifier, always a falsifier

Once a falsifier, always a falsifier, and Dr. Fauci has been a falsifier more than once. As the old saying goes, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. From the very beginning of the Covid pandemic, Dr. Fauci came into our homes to guide us through this horrible pandemic. Most Americans, including me, fell for his calm demeanor, good bedside manner, the sound of his voice, and his gentleman looks. We trusted him and his advice even when he originally said the virus was low risk and no need to stop travel to and from China.

