The UK's most beautiful water gardens to visit this summer

These are the most beautiful roads in Europe to travel by camper. The camper vans (campers)camper vans (campers) They are an excellent option to travel, especially in summer, and more now than due to the coronavirus health crisis road trips have become the safest option to get to our vacation destination. However, as we know that deciding a route is a very complicated task because there are infinite options, then we will indicate you four very attractive European roads, recommended by Xplora Camper, which you can visit this summer to fully enjoy nature, freedom and the outdoors.