Can Euro 2020 ever live up to the magic of '96?

By James Brown
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the final whistle of England v Holland at Wembley in Euro 96, I just stood and stared at the scoreboard and read it again and again. England 4 Holland 1. England 4 Holland 1. All around me people were going absolutely crazy, leaping up and down, spilling drinks, grabbing strangers, laughing and grinning, It had been like this every time the strikers – Shearer and Sheringham, in their crisp white with blue trim Umbro shirts – had scored each of their respective pairs of goals. Total euphoria and disbelief.

