Stop bragging about your cheeky weekend away – if you're going on holiday, don't tell a soul

Discover our exclusive interview with the singer, La Zarra with whom we discussed her meeting with Niro, her album, her dream collab …. After having discussed with Gjon's Tears, the representative of Switzerland during Eurovision 2021 on his participation, his plans for the future … We were able to discuss with the singer, La Zarra. Originally from Montreal, the singer had hitherto remained very discreet about her personal information. The Zarra recently signed a contract with a label in Europe and is an artist to watch closely. She first became known with her featuring with Niro on "White spring" in 2016. She was then talked about for her mix of PNL and Edith Piaf, "With ammonia my god" or his resumption of SCH on "Draw a line". Combining French variety and urban music, La Zarra offers a subtle blend of rap and the world of Edith Piaf, her idol. Today, the singer confided in her meeting with Niro, her album which will be released in October, and her dream collaboration. It's to be discovered right here!