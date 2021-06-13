Manager: Jamahal Hill’s arm dislocated, not broken, in UFC 263 loss to Paul Craig
Jamahal Hill’s manager has provided an update following the gruesome ending to the main card opener at UFC 263. In a light heavyweight grudge match, Hill took on Paul Craig and was locked in a nasty armbar inside the first two minutes. Hill’s arm looked to have broken, something referee Al Guinee didn’t notice despite both fighters bringing it to his attention. Mercifully, Guinee finally stopped it at the 1:59 mark.www.mmafighting.com