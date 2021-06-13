Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Manager: Jamahal Hill’s arm dislocated, not broken, in UFC 263 loss to Paul Craig

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamahal Hill’s manager has provided an update following the gruesome ending to the main card opener at UFC 263. In a light heavyweight grudge match, Hill took on Paul Craig and was locked in a nasty armbar inside the first two minutes. Hill’s arm looked to have broken, something referee Al Guinee didn’t notice despite both fighters bringing it to his attention. Mercifully, Guinee finally stopped it at the 1:59 mark.

www.mmafighting.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCchatsports.com

Video: Jamahal Hill says ‘it’s personal’ against Paul Craig at UFC 263: ‘I don’t like him’

GLENDALE, Ariz. – UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill gives his side of a confrontation with his opponent Paul Craig before their meeting at UFC 263 that was caught on video. Hill explained that he was trying to trying to send a message to Paul before their fight after the Scotsman’s followers harassed him online. You can see Hill’s full interview in the video above.
UFCmmanews.com

Dana White Slams The “Arizona Mazzagatti” After Craig vs. Hill Stoppage

UFC president Dana White has hit out at referee Al Guinee for his late stoppage in the Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 263. The light heavyweight bout opened last weekend’s pay-per-view main card. The matchup was highly anticipated after the pair’s confrontations during fight week. Aside from...
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Paul Craig receives BJJ black belt following spectacular finish over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contender Paul Craig received his BJJ black belt following his spectacular finish over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263. Craig pulled guard in the first round of his main card fight against Hill on Saturday night and quickly proceeded to pull off one of the most stunning finishes we have seen on the ground in quite some time. Craig was able to grab a hold of Hill’s arm and he dislocated it with an armbar, but the referee didn’t see the injury, nor did he see Hill’s attempt at a tap, and the fight continued on, with Craig raining down hammer fists while having Hill tied up with a triangle. The referee, Al Guinee, then stopped the fight due to TKO (punches).
UFCUSA Today

Paul Craig, Jamahal Hill open up on heated pre-fight clash ahead of UFC 263

PHOENIX – If you like a little bad blood to help fuel the fire in a professional cage fight, then Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill might just be the bout for you. The two light heavyweights kick off Saturday’s UFC 263 pay-per-view main card, and they don’t seem terribly fond of each other – with Hill openly admitting he’s taking things personally.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 results: Muhammad decisions Maia, Craig breaks Hill’s arm

The UFC 263 PPV main card is in progress, and the company’s #12 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad, just took a unanimous decision over the #9 ranked, legend Demian Maia. Muhammad showed off stellar takedown defense, refusing to allow Maia to get him down to the ground and keep him there. In open space, it was Muhammad who was landing the quality strikes that aided him in earning the unanimous nod. Belal is actually unbeaten in his last six bouts, which should set him up for another big name fight next time around.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263: Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s arm break, Belal Muhammad’s win over Demian Maia

To open the UFC 263 main card in painful fashion, light heavyweight Paul Craig took Jamahal Hill’s arm with a nasty armbar that most likely resulted in a fracture. Afterwards, Belal Muhammad showed great takedown defense and outpointed seasoned veteran Demian Maia to score a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to both bouts.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263’s Jamahal Hill releases statement after gruesome arm injury

Jamahal Hill narrowly — and thankfully — avoided the distinction of being the latest UFC fighter to sustain a broken limb on a major pay-per-view event. A fight between the No. 14 ranked Hill and the No. 15 ranked Paul Craig served as the opener of the main card. Fireworks were sure to be produced considering the bad blood between the two in the build-up of the rescheduled contest and some were definitely delivered, albeit in a more gruesome way than anticipated.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Video | Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig get into heated confrontation ahead of UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contenders Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig got into a heated confrontation ahead of their fight at this weekend’s UFC 263. Craig is the No. 14 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC and Hill is ranked No. 15, so this is an important fight at 205lbs. The fight kicks off the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 263 card, but ahead of this weekend’s fight, the two rivals got into a heated confrontation at the UFC fighter hotel. Check out what Hill and Craig did when they ran into each other.
UFCufc.com

UFC Unfiltered: Paul Craig & Chad Belding

Another UFC Fight Night, another break down of all the action from Jim and Matt on this episode of UFC Unfiltered!. First, the guys are joined by outdoorsman, television personality, hunter and avid UFC fan Chad Belding. He reveals what it's like to eat properly cooked bobcat and venison, how some animals hunt to keep their prey alive for days and why, shares which UFC legend he is trying to coax into going hunting, and asks Matt about the biggest moments in his career (including his TKO of Frank Trigg).
UFCUSA Today

Paul Craig gets black belt after arm-popping UFC 263 finish – and Jamahal Hill is first to congratulate him

Paul Craig received his black belt after a gnarly finish of Jamahal Hill at UFC 263. Craig’s win may have gone down as a TKO, but popping Hill’s arm out of socket was enough to promote him to a black belt in jiu-jitsu. His coach, Brian Gallacher, wanted to surprise him in a more intimate setting – and Hill happened to be seated nearby and was first to congratulate him.
UFCchatsports.com

Paul Craig and Outdoorsman Chad Belding

Paul Craig, Chad Belding, Frank Trigg, Jim Norton, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Davey Grant. First, the guys are joined by outdoorsman, television personality, hunter and avid UFC fan Chad Belding. He reveals what it's like to eat properly cooked bobcat and venison, how some animals hunt to keep their prey alive for days and why, shares which UFC legend he is trying to coax into going hunting, and asks Matt about the biggest moments in his career (including his TKO of Frank Trigg).
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Paul Craig issues apology to all the bettors who had him winning by submission at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contender Paul Craig issued an apology to all the bettors who had him winning by submission at UFC 263. Craig pulled guard on his opponent Jamahal Hill early in the first round of his UFC 263 main card fight. It wasn’t long until Craig was able to snatch Hill’s arm and twist it so hard that he dislocated it, but referee Al Guinee didn’t notice the injury and let the fight continue despite Hill making an attempt to tap. The fight continued with Craig holding Hill in a triangle until the referee finally stopped the fight due to TKO via punches from the guard.
UFCufc.com

The Humbling Home Life Of Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill is the 15th ranked contender in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. He’s also unbeaten as a pro, a stretch that includes Octagon victories over Darko Stosic and Ovince Saint Preux. And this Saturday at UFC 263, he will fight on his first pay-per-view main card against Paul Craig.