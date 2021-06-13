A ten-step guide to decadent summer style
For summer 2021, you'll want to inject your wardrobe, house and even mode of transport with a lavish dose of fun. Restrictions are (hopefully) almost over, and warm months of staycationing, al fresco dining and reconnecting with long missed friends and family await. Your shopping list should start with a Dior Vespa for whizzing around town, and a pair of Bottega Veneta's rose-tinted shades to protect your eyes, but there's plenty more to add.www.telegraph.co.uk