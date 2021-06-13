Cancel
UFC 263 live blog: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the UFC 263 live blog for Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2, the middleweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The middleweight title fight is a rematch from Adesanya and Vettori’s first meeting, which took place in 2019 at UFC on FOX 29. After three rounds, Adesanya was declared the winner by split decision. He went on to win his next seven fights, in the process capturing the interim title before becoming undisputed champ with a knockout of Robert Whittaker. In his most recent bout, Adesanya suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career when he went up a division to capture the light heavyweight title at UFC 259. Instead, he was smothered by current champ Jan Blachowicz and subsequently decided to return to middleweight.

