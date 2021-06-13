Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Threat Ends, Heat Lingers for Sunday

By Anthony Copeland
wevv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop up showers will continue to be possible through the peak heating time of the day (12PM - 7PM). Get prepared for another toasty and humid afternoon. Cooler and comfortable air arrives by midweek. TODAY: The passage of our latest cold front will not bring much relief from the unseasonable...

www.wevv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tri State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPost-Crescent

Severe weather, rain expected for Wednesday night and Thursday

Parts of Wisconsin are expected to get some severe weather Wednesday night and a few inches of rain at the end of the week. Central and north-central areas of the state will see thunderstorms overnight Wednesday. The storms will move southeast and to parts of northeastern Wisconsin by Thursday morning.
Omaha, NEWOWT

First Alert Tonight and Thursday due to severe storm potential

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started on a noticeably warmer note than the past few days, thanks to southerly winds 10-15 mph Tuesday night. After a morning low near 70°, temperatures jumped back into the 90s for the afternoon, with high humidity pushing heat indices into the upper-90s. Skies will stay dry for the CWS game against Vanderbilt and Stanford, but storm chances will increase after midnight.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible; ALERT DAY Thursday

Watch out for two storm chances Thursday, the first in the morning, the second the late-afternoon & evening. The second round is the one we are more concerned with, regarding the severe potential, however this will all depend on how much and how quick we can clear out the morning activity. I do believe it will happen early enough for the atmosphere to get reenergized for the late-day storm threat, which will increase the severe potential for our entire area. Damaging wind and large hail look to be the main threats, along with an isolated tornado, however that threat looks to be very low. As the storms look to be slow-moving, pockets of heavy rain may lead to isolated flooding across the area, as upwards of an inch or greater will be possible for rainfall. Storms will linger into the first half of Friday, with the severe threat shifting south of I-90 Friday.
Environmentnbc15.com

Strong To Severe Storms With Heavy Rain Possible Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather is set to return for the second half of the week as a cold front swings through followed by a developing area of Low Pressure. This will bring numerous rounds of showers and storms Thursday and Friday. These rounds of storms have the potential to be on the strong to severe side along with heavy flooding rainfall.