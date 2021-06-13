The best beauty gadgets to use while watching Netflix
Over the past year, there’s been a beauty-tool boom. For obvious reasons, investing in an at-home device was the best way to keep your skin looking good while beauty salons were closed during the lockdowns, but our obsession with them shows no signs of waning. According to market analysts Mintel, sales of beauty devices and hair appliances were worth £1.6 billion in 2020, with apparently 78 per cent of us considering a beauty device as an essential part of our routines. I know I certainly do. And the best thing? Most of these devices can be used while sitting in front of the TV bingeing your favourite box set.www.telegraph.co.uk