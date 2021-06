We’ve created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. Whilst Portugal boasts some excellent players going forward, talisman Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m) remains the main man expected to play the crucial role for them in a bid to secure a second successive European Championship. Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time record goalscorer with 103 goals, 11 of those coming in their most recent European Championship qualification fixtures and off the back of having scored 36 goals in all competitions for Juventus this season, the 36-year-old enters EURO 2020 in ominous form. Hungary are Ronaldo's opponents on Matchday 1, the same team he scored twice back in the EURO 2016 group stage.