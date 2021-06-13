Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

“I Don’t Have a Cent; I Desperately Need Your Help”: The Widow Who Was Left Alone Pleads

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe struggled with the challenges of a sick husband, a Down’s syndrome child, and a mountain of debt: The widow cries for help. Devorah Chazan went through such awful, grueling years. She ran from doctor to doctor and hospital to hospital, doing everything in order to save her husband’s life, until he was niftar. Now she is left penniless, struggling with the challenge of a Down’s syndrome child. Having no choice, she turns to the public to have pity on her and to help her with her heavy burden of debt.

