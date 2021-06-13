Rep. Johnson worried that United States unprepared for cyber threats

VP of Strategy at WhiteHat Security, an NTT company. Responsible for establishing and leading corporate strategy & business development. The threat of cyberattacks continues to rise unabated, and Washington is taking urgent notice. The recent attack on the Colonial pipeline is just one of the estimated 184 million ransomware attacks urging government officials to escalate the alarm on security threats plaguing our economies. A Ransomware Task Force report found there was a more than 300% increase in organizations paying ransom in 2020 from the previous year, accounting for an estimated $350 million paid to ransomware attackers. This year has brought no shortage of necessary wake-up calls for every American business to increase protection against cyberattacks. After all, the stakes are the highest for the adversaries and the service providers when citizens and their services are the targets. The Colonial CEO admitted that they paid $4.4 million – some of which was recently recovered.