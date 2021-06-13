Rep. Johnson worried that United States unprepared for cyber threats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Threats to cybersecurity are sure to be a talking point among world leaders at this weekend’s G-7 summit. On Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that cyber threats are increasing at a rapid pace, and said the FBI is currently investigating one hundred instances of ransomware attacks. This comes more than a week after a suspected Russian ransomware attack on JBS Meat Processing plants.www.blackhillsfox.com