Rapid City, SD

Rep. Johnson worried that United States unprepared for cyber threats

By Nick Nelson
KEVN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Threats to cybersecurity are sure to be a talking point among world leaders at this weekend’s G-7 summit. On Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that cyber threats are increasing at a rapid pace, and said the FBI is currently investigating one hundred instances of ransomware attacks. This comes more than a week after a suspected Russian ransomware attack on JBS Meat Processing plants.

