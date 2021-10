Sunday’s Clásico was an excruciatingly tight game of football that either side could have won. Over the 90 minutes, neither team was clearly superior to the other. It’s been a record-breaking Clásico for Gavi. In his first game against Real Madrid at senior level at the age of just 17 years and 79 days, he has become the second youngest player to appear in the fixture in the 20th century, only topped by Ansu Fati, and the youngest of all to actually start the game.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO