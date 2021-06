Pictured left to right: Bayonne Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, Bishop Merino, Dominican Congressman Rodriguez Vasquez, and Bayonne Mayor James Davis. (SEE BRIEF) The Spring/Summer 2021 edition of Bayonne: Life on the Peninsula magazine will be out soon. Look for copies at City Hall, at the Bayonne office of the Hudson Reporter at 166-168 Broadway, and various other locations around town. It will also be home-delivered. Watch for it at hudsonreporter.com.