Hagan’s SRT Hellcat Heads Into Sunday Sitting in #1 Position

The DSR crews are in Epping, New England battling it out for a win. Every single team is putting it all on the line in order to bring home the coveted Wally. One DSR team is currently sitting in the number one spot heading into Sunday and it’s none other than Matt Hagan with his DSR Performance inspired SRT® Hellcat. As long as he and his team stay consistent, Hagan could be standing in the winners circle when the smoke clears. Check out the gallery below of all the DSR teams this weekend.