Charles “Chuck” Summers
Charles "Chuck" Summers, 77, of Baneberry, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. He was retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation, and a member of First United Methodist Church of White Pine. Chuck enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a former mayor of Baneberry, a member of Leadvale Masonic Lodge F&AM #390, and an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.