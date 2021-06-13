Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baneberry, TN

Charles “Chuck” Summers

Citizen Tribune
 10 days ago

Charles “Chuck” Summers, 77, of Baneberry, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. He was retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation, and a member of First United Methodist Church of White Pine. Chuck enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a former mayor of Baneberry, a member of Leadvale Masonic Lodge F&AM #390, and an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.

www.citizentribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Pine, TN
City
Baneberry, TN
City
Jackson, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Morristown, TN
Morristown, TN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Packers#Wisconsin Badgers#Farrar Funeral Home#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would publish its final copy Thursday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will cease operations on the same day, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
CharitiesPosted by
CBS News

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, donates $4.1 billion

Warren Buffett said he is stepping down from his role with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, noting in a statement that he has been an "inactive" trustee of the organization. His decision to step down comes at an uncertain time for the foundation as the Gates last month announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS News

Ex-DNC chair Tom Perez launches bid for Maryland governor

Washington — Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who also led the Democratic National Committee, announced Wednesday he is running for governor of Maryland. In a five-minute video launching his gubernatorial campaign, Perez charted his history as the son of immigrants from the Dominican Republican who lost his father at the age of 12 to going on to raise a family in Montgomery County, Maryland, and then serving as a federal prosecutor and working in the Obama administration.