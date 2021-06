Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols bring you another edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast talking Vol Baseball's Regional Finals win against Liberty to move on and host the Super Regional Tournament in Knoxville against LSU. Jake notes that LSU has a chip on their shoulder coming to Knoxville, but if Tennessee can remain stellar on the mound, hot at the plate, and electric in the stands, they are Omaha bound. Listen to the full podcast below: