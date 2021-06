Jun. 12—KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The last time Paul Mainieri stood in the visitor's dugout at Tennessee, the coach digested a sweep. He called LSU "snake-bit" and drew comparisons to some of his past teams, trying to show this one could make a postseason run. He thought a few plays had separated LSU from winning at least one game of the series, if not two, and pedaled hope when it seemed like there was none.