First Look at Project Valhalla, a Qualcomm Snapdragon-Powered Handheld Game Console
Handheld game consoles designed to run emulated titles is nothing new, but one thing they lack is processing power, that is unless…you’re talking about the upcoming Project Valhalla. Priced from $199, it’s expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and have a 5.99-inch display. What does this mean? Its powerful enough to easily run PSP, Gamecube, and even some Nintendo Wii games without issue. Read more for two hands-on videos and additional information.www.techeblog.com