Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

First Look at Project Valhalla, a Qualcomm Snapdragon-Powered Handheld Game Console

techeblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHandheld game consoles designed to run emulated titles is nothing new, but one thing they lack is processing power, that is unless…you’re talking about the upcoming Project Valhalla. Priced from $199, it’s expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and have a 5.99-inch display. What does this mean? Its powerful enough to easily run PSP, Gamecube, and even some Nintendo Wii games without issue. Read more for two hands-on videos and additional information.

www.techeblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Handheld Game Console#Consoles#Psp#Nintendo Wii#Indiegogo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Playdate Handheld Console Reveals Launch Lineup as Pre-Orders Set to Go Live in July

Remember Playdate, the cute, retro-looking handheld game device with an unusual crank handle analog input that was first revealed back in 2019? Well, developer Panic has been hard at work over the past couple of years and is presumably approaching its planned release window. Today, an update video introduced the 24 games that will be available as part of the console’s first “season,” as well as a dock station accessory that charges the device and doubles as a speaker to play music. Oh, and it’s also a pen-holder, too… seriously.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Playdate Handheld Update Reveals Its Price, First Slate Of Games, Pre-Order Launch, And More

In May 2019, Panic, the publisher of Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game, revealed it was developing its own gaming handheld, the Playdate. This cute device made waves for its sunny yellow color, unique analog crank, and the simple yet charming graphics of its all-digital software. It’s been a while since we heard anything about it, but Panic ended that silence today by airing a video chock full of updates for the device where it showed off its first slate of games, a big accessory, as well as its price and pre-order window.
Technologythinkcomputers.org

AMD-powered Tesla Model S In-Dash Game Console Shown Off

The latest Model S from Tesla comes with a very impressive infotainment system with some serious gaming capabilities. Tesla among other EV makers have made the performance of their infotainment a priority as they look to give car owners something to do while they are sitting in a charging station waiting for their car to charge up.
Video GamesCNET

Playdate, a crank-enabled indie handheld game console, goes on sale for $179 in July

The Playdate, a long-promised black-and-white indie gaming handheld created by Panic, the developer of Untitled Goose Game, looks like it's finally going on sale soon. The $179 handheld is going to be available for preorder in July. The console's first games, which are delivered over Wi-Fi for free with the purchase of the device, were shown off in greater detail in a new video today (embeded below), along with some strange surprise accessories.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Qualcomm unveils 7 new IoT chipsets to power next-gen devices

Global chip major Qualcomm has unveiled seven new IoT chipsets targeted at devices meant for transportation and logistics, warehousing, video collaboration, smart cameras, retail and healthcare, among others. The company said the seven new IoT solutions "offer a breadth of capabilities for a range of smart devices and connected solutions...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

You Can Pre-Order The Playdate Next Month And Own This Cute Handheld Console

Panic just announced that pre-orders for the cute yellow Playdate console will open in July, and dropped more details about launch titles. Back in 2019, we covered the news of this upcoming cute yellow windup from Panic. Set to play host to a range of awesome looking indie titles, the Playdate pulls together some innovative new ways to experience quick hit indie titles, built to make use of this unique system and its crankshaft control. Now we know that you can pre-order the Playdate this July for $179. The actual date will be published soon, but Panic aim to get the Playdate out to consumers later this year too.
Video GamesNME

Playdate is going to make me love handheld games again

I am a lover of constraint. Ok, maybe rephrase that. I think constraints are cool. Wait, don’t leave, I promise we’re still talking about video games here. Earlier this week, there was a pre-E3 conference that may have flown under your radar for a hot new gaming device called the Playdate.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Pre-Order Playdate, The Crank-Controlled Handheld Games System, This July

First revealed in 2019, Playdate is a handheld games console being created by Panic – the publisher of Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game. Yeah, a publisher releasing a games console. Weird, right? But Playdate isn’t your typical games console. It’s pocket-sized, it has a black and white screen and, accompanying its more traditional d-pad and two face buttons, it has a crank.
Video Gamesfictiontalk.com

Playdate: A new Gameboy Inspired Handheld Console

Playdate is a new handheld console currently in development from Panic, the publisher of Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game. A lot of people remember growing up with a Gameboy or another handheld console, and the aesthetic brings back nostalgic memories. We’ve seen a lot of games inspired by this aesthetic, but not really anything that is actually handheld. The handheld market has almost died out, with only the Switch keeping it alive.
Video Gamescodonlineblog.com

The Birth of Game Console Blog

Online games to follow English modified all the items for a pal of mine. It is addictive in singleplayer, however even greater once you play in a celebration of on-line adventurers with complementary experience. This will more and more consequence inside the participant being unable to expertise all content, as numerous crucial and doubtlessly rewarding sport experiences are occasions which require massive and coordinated groups to finish. Cookie Clicker is among the many most effectively-known computer games online, and the truth that it is still being updated and performed by a whole bunch speaks to its infinite attraction.
Electronicstechnave.com

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chipset

Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen device that was launched last year. Compare to Samsung's folding devices, Microsoft's offering is less attractive as it doesn't feature a folding display but simply connecting two screens with a mechanism. Despite that, the tech giant is still going with the same design for the successor, but the good news is, it is said to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chipset this time.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

Project xCloud Is Coming to Your TV... Without the Console

Microsoft has hit gold with its Project xCloud streaming service, but it's not resting on its laurels. The tech giant has just announced that it plans to bring the service to internet-connected televisions, and no console is required. Microsoft's Project xCloud, Now On (Just) Your TV. Microsoft announced the feature...
Video GamesGizmodo

Nintendo's First 3D Console Would Have Been a Hit if It Was More Like This Custom Virtual Boy Handheld

YouTuber ‘Shank Mods’ is a master at turning consoles into handheld portables by trimming down and miniaturizing their original electronics. They’ve gone as far as squeezing a functional Nintendo Wii into an Altoids tin, but their latest creation turns the clunky Nintendo Virtual Boy into a slick handheld that preserves its iconic (or notorious) black and red screen while offering other colors too.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi BMO Handheld Plays Games Using RetroPie

Come on and grab your friends—this Raspberry Pi project was made for adventure! Lazuardi Rinaldi, an electrical and computer engineering student from the Georgia Institute of Technology, has created a playable handheld shaped like BMO from the cartoon Adventure Time. This BMO lookalike is a fully functional retro gaming console....
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Tesla Launches Games Console, Pretends It's a Car

The infotainment system inside a Tesla Model S is now as powerful as a PlayStation 5, according to company chief executive, Elon Musk, speaking at a public launch of the Model S Plaid. The car is quicker, more expensive, and has a longer range than previous Model S, but what’s...
Video Gamesmixtapemadness.com

Microsoft looking to scrap Xbox gaming console

Microsoft is developing streaming devices that people will be able to plug into their TVs to use its Netflix-like cloud gaming service. Likened to a Netflix-like cloud gaming service Microsoft alongside a number of other companies have launched similar game-streaming services, including Google with Stadia and Amazon with Luna believe the future of video games will be a subscription-based model.