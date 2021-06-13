First Look at Project Valhalla, a Qualcomm Snapdragon-Powered Handheld Game Console

Panic just announced that pre-orders for the cute yellow Playdate console will open in July, and dropped more details about launch titles. Back in 2019, we covered the news of this upcoming cute yellow windup from Panic. Set to play host to a range of awesome looking indie titles, the Playdate pulls together some innovative new ways to experience quick hit indie titles, built to make use of this unique system and its crankshaft control. Now we know that you can pre-order the Playdate this July for $179. The actual date will be published soon, but Panic aim to get the Playdate out to consumers later this year too.