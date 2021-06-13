Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Reaches double-digit steals

The Orioles having the worst record in the American League isn’t helping one of the most surprising and best players in baseball so far in 2021 make the All-Star Game. In the first All-Star voting update released Monday, center fielder Cedric Mullins ranked just 10th among AL outfielders despite entering Monday tied for the league lead in hits (78) and ranking in the top six in the AL in batting average (.321), on-base percentage (.387), doubles (17), triples (three), times on base (105), runs created, and position player wins above replacement (Baseball Reference and FanGraphs versions). The 26-year-old also leads the Orioles in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.527), and doubles while ranking second in both home runs (nine) and walks (26). That surprising success at the plate doesn’t account for the highlight reel of defensive gems Mullins has provided through the first 2 1/2 months of the season, making him a very worthy candidate for inclusion at the Midsummer Classic in Denver on July 13.