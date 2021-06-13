Cancel
MLB

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Reaches double-digit steals

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Mullins went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay. The outfielder stole second in the fifth inning, but he was left on base. Mullins has remained productive with nine home runs, 19 RBI, 34 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 14 attempts. He's added a .321/.387/.527 slash line across 271 plate appearances. He's hit safely in eight out of nine games in June, going 17-for-36 (.472) in that span.

