Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Global Extinction of Languages Is Threatening a Vital Type of Human Knowledge

By Carly Cassella
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As human languages are driven to extinction around the world, a verbal encyclopedia of medical knowledge is on the brink of being forgotten. Among 12,495 medicinal uses for plants in indigenous communities, new research has found over 75 percent of those plants are each tied to just one local language. If these unique words trickle out of use, so too may the knowledge they contain. "Each indigenous language is therefore a unique reservoir of medicinal knowledge," researchers write, "a Rosetta stone for unraveling and conserving nature's contributions to people."  Language extinction is a tragic phenomenon that's been occurring worldwide, as languages spoken by precious...

www.sciencealert.com
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Learning#Indigenous Language#Extinction#Rosetta#Iucn#The United Nations#Yaegl#Pnas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
Related
ScienceThe Jewish Press

Negev Desert Site Identifies Meeting Point of Humans and Neanderthals

Where and when did modern humans and Neanderthal man meet? Groundbreaking research based on re-excavation of the important prehistoric site of Boker Tachtit in Ein Avdat National Park has identified a clearly defined area where the two populations existed at the same time, determining that the species met in the Negev 50,000 years ago. The research, published on Wednesday in the prestigious scientific journal PNAS (The absolute chronology of Boker Tachtit (Israel) and implications for the Middle to Upper Paleolithic transition in the Levant), is led by Prof. Elisabetta Boaretto of the Weizmann Institute of Science and Dr. Omry Barzilai of the Israel Antiquities Authority.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Neanderthals and Homo sapiens lived TOGETHER in Israel's Negev Desert 50,000 years ago, carbon dating research finds

A new study suggests that humans and Neanderthals lived together in Israel's Negev desert, approximately 50,000 years ago. The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, notes that Boker Tachtit is the earliest known migration point from Africa for early humans in the area, making it likely the two coexisted for a period of time.
ScienceCNET

World's smallest computer helps solve mystery of snail species survival

Using a tiny computer about the size of a pencil eraser, scientists have figured out how a native tree snail species managed to survive a vicious predator that wiped out 50 other snail species in the South Pacific. French authorities who ran the South Pacific Society Islands introduced that predator,...
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

'Climate Seesaw' Spurred Human Evolution in Africa For Millennia, Scientists Say

Ancient, oscillating weather patterns similar to El Niño are chiefly responsible for environmental shifts in sub-Saharan Africa over the last 620,000 years, new research reveals – and they're also likely to have played a big role in our evolution as a species. The emergence of Homo sapiens from Africa is well established, and the new findings suggest a 'climate seesaw' between wet and dry periods in the region was at least as influential as advancing and retreating glaciers in establishing the path of ancient humans towards the humans of today. Researchers analyzed 11 different land and ocean sedimentary records to build up...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Monitoring Species Condemned to Extinction May Help Conservationists Save Others As Global Temperatures Rise

The White-tailed Swallow, Hirundo megaensis, and Ethiopian Bush-crow, Zavattariornis stresemanni, are living in ‘climatic lifeboats’ with their tiny ranges restricted on all sides by temperature and rainfall patterns. Even under moderate climate warming, models predict a severe loss of suitable climate for these birds within the next 50 years — dramatically heightening their risk of extinction.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

Human-Caused Global Warming May Already Account For 1 in 3 Heat-Related Deaths

The climate crisis is often discussed as though it were an imminent event, a disaster on the environmental horizon, heading straight for us at increasing speed.  In reality, though, it's more like the rising sun, and while we haven't yet reached noon, the heat of the day is already upon us. Between 1991 and 2018, new models estimate more than one-third of all heat-related deaths in summertime were caused by recent rising temperatures. In other words, in a world without human-induced climate change and the temperature increases it brings, far less people would be dying, the results suggest. In some regions, like Southern Europe,...
Sciencenordot.app

Unique medicinal knowledge could die out with indigenous languages, research finds

Could knowledge of natural plant-based remedies disappear along with indigenous languages? So suggests Swiss research conducted among more than 50 communities in America and Oceania. From relieving stomach aches, to treating fungal or respiratory infections, plants are full of medicinal virtues. These are properties that many indigenous peoples of America,...
ScienceNature.com

How did Neanderthals and other ancient humans learn to count?

Archaeological finds suggest that people developed numbers tens of thousands of years ago. Scholars are now exploring the first detailed hypotheses about this life-changing invention. Colin Barras. Colin Barras is a science journalist in Ann Arbor, Michigan. You have full access to this article via your institution. Some 60,000 years...
Wildlifeanimalpetitions.org

Protect Threatened Shorebirds From Extinction

Target: Robert E. Beal, Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, Executive Director. Goal: Stop harvesting horseshoe crabs for bait and save red knots from extinction. In the last 40 years, the population of red knots on the beaches of Delaware Bay has dropped from 90,000 to an all-time low of only 7,000. Despite valiant efforts to save this species, their numbers have dwindled to near extinction. While there are many factors contributing to the demise of this shorebird, the harvesting of horseshoe crabs for the bait industry is one reason we are seeing fewer birds each year.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

American Humane's Documentary, "Escape From Extinction," Available Now On Demand

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, today announced that its inaugural documentary, "Escape From Extinction," is available to rent or purchase through video on demand. Narrated by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy Award-winner Dame Helen Mirren, "Escape from Extinction" showcases the critical efforts American Humane Certified zoos and aquariums are undertaking to protect millions of species on the verge of disappearing forever.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

'Amazing Natural Experiment': In This Amazonian Tribe, Brains Don't Age Like Ours

The Tsimane, an indigenous people who live in the Bolivian peripheries of the Amazon rainforest, lead lives that are very different to ours. They seem to be much healthier for it. This tribal and largely isolated population of forager-horticulturalists still lives today by traditional ways of farming, hunting, gathering, and fishing – continuing the practices of their ancestors, established in a time long before industrialization and urbanization transformed most of the world. For the Tsimane, the advantages are considerable. A study published in 2017 found that they effectively have the healthiest hearts in the world, with the lowest reported levels of coronary...
Environmentchildrenshealthdefense.org

Growing Crisis: Tiny Plastic Nurdles Threaten Vital Ecosystems

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. I was with some colleagues walking on a beach on the Caribbean side of Costa Rica in 1986, just north of the crumbling town of Limón and south of a large nesting area for green sea turtles.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

9 archaeological finds that have reshaped our views of human evolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Here are nine of the most revealing discoveries that have changed our understanding of our early ancestors—and ourselves. …. 2. Prehistoric murals: Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia. Spanning eight...
ScienceFuturity

Snails toting world’s tiniest computers solve extinction mystery

New research with snails wearing the world’s smallest computer explains the survival of a particular species in the face of extinction of many others. More than 50 species of tree snail in the South Pacific Society Islands were wiped out following the introduction of an alien predatory snail in the 1970s, but the white-shelled Partula hyalina survived.
ScienceThe Guardian

Does the ocean affect human health? How researchers are plugging a deep-blue gap in our knowledge

Think of the last headline you saw about the oceans. Was it about microplastics? Depleting fish stocks maybe? Or climate-breakdown induced sea level rise? Whatever it was, it was likely not something particularly cheering. “The things that we tend to focus on when we think about oceans and human health are the bad things,” says Claire Eatock, a research project manager at the University of Exeter. “Like when we have an algal bloom and everybody gets sick, or when we have an oil spill, and it affects all the wildlife, or when there’s overfishing.”
WildlifeScience Focus

T. rex teens may have driven medium-sized dinosaur species extinct

Fast and agile, Tyrannosaurus rex juveniles were able to outcompete other medium-sized dinosaurs and drive them to extinction as the species became more dominant, scientists believe. Previous research has suggested that these predators disappeared about 80 million years ago due to a lack of prey but a new study, published...