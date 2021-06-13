The Global Extinction of Languages Is Threatening a Vital Type of Human Knowledge

The climate crisis is often discussed as though it were an imminent event, a disaster on the environmental horizon, heading straight for us at increasing speed. In reality, though, it's more like the rising sun, and while we haven't yet reached noon, the heat of the day is already upon us. Between 1991 and 2018, new models estimate more than one-third of all heat-related deaths in summertime were caused by recent rising temperatures. In other words, in a world without human-induced climate change and the temperature increases it brings, far less people would be dying, the results suggest. In some regions, like Southern Europe,...