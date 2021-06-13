The Global Extinction of Languages Is Threatening a Vital Type of Human Knowledge
As human languages are driven to extinction around the world, a verbal encyclopedia of medical knowledge is on the brink of being forgotten. Among 12,495 medicinal uses for plants in indigenous communities, new research has found over 75 percent of those plants are each tied to just one local language. If these unique words trickle out of use, so too may the knowledge they contain. "Each indigenous language is therefore a unique reservoir of medicinal knowledge," researchers write, "a Rosetta stone for unraveling and conserving nature's contributions to people." Language extinction is a tragic phenomenon that's been occurring worldwide, as languages spoken by precious...www.sciencealert.com