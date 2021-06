Is there a policy to euthanize older patients in the hospital? Are older people being killed before their time? What is the role of the state in this dramatic policy-shift?. Jacqui Deevoy is an investigative journalist who has interviewed over 50 whistleblowers who believe their parents or partners were euthanized while in hospital. While I have no way to verify their claims, Deevoy’s presentation of the evidence is compelling to say the least. For that reason, I decided to transcribe part of the interview so readers could parse the words for themselves and make their own determination. I should add, that I have read enough anecdotal accounts of suspicious elderly care treatment in Europe and the US that I suspect Deevoy may be onto something bigger than we might have imagined. Given the surge in unexplained fatalities at elderly care facilities during the pandemic, shouldn’t we, at the very least, expect our elected representatives to demand an independent and thorough investigation?