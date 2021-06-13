Cancel
Washington State

Violence continues at Washington Square Park; curfew now at midnight

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolence continues at Washington Square Park after it closed at midnight, police say. – And Washington Square Park remained open overnight, after the NYPD decided not to enforce the new 10:00 PM curfew. It comes after clashes with officers on Friday and Saturday as they tried to close the Park. Police arrested 22 people. Most face disorderly conduct charges. No word yet on any arrests last night. A 10:00 PM curfew was implemented because of complaints about noise and illegal activity, including drug use at the park.

