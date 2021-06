The 2013 NHL Draft will be looked back upon and debated for decades to come. The 2021 Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) went first overall, followed by Aleksander Barkov (Florida) and Jonathan Drouin (Tampa Bay). Thirteen players selected in the first fourteen spots have gone on to play at least 300 games, with a handful already past the 500-game mark. Some may say that lost in the shuffle of that elite-level talent was the New York Islanders’ first pick, 15th overall, Ryan Pulock.