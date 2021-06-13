CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Far Cry 6' Season Pass Will Let You Play as the Franchise's Past Three Villains

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has just announced the first season pass for the upcoming Far Cry 6 over at E3 that’ll let you play as some of the franchise’s biggest villains. According to the trailer (which you can view above), the new season pass will include gaming experiences for players...

hypebeast.com

VIDEO GAMES

