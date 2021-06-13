Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Prep girls soccer: Memorial survives Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln surges to advance to sectionals

By Jack Goods Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307aRo_0aSmDg7u00
The Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer team celebrates with the regional championship plaque after defeating Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in the Division 1 regional finals on Saturday at Memorial. Photo by Branden Nall

Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer had no chance to get comfortable in its regional final game Saturday evening against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln – even while leading by a pair of goals twice.

"It's a nice feeling, but you're never safe," Memorial coach Olivia Hanson said.

The Old Abes were certainly reminded of that. The Red Raiders ratcheted up the pressure after Memorial took a 2-0 lead heading into the final 40 minutes of regulation, and it paid off. Lincoln notched a pair of tallies, first in the 56th minute and again when time was running short in the 89th, to force a 20-minute overtime period.

Once again Memorial went up by two 14 minutes into the extra frame, yet the Red Raiders made sure it wouldn't be an easy ride to the finish line. They answered with one final tally in the 105th before Memorial hunkered down for a down-to-the-wire 4-3 victory to keep its season alive.

As the final whistle blew, the Abes could breathe a sigh of relief.

"It was super exhausting, it was nerve-wracking, but it was super exciting at the same time," Memorial senior midfielder Elli Hudacek said.

"It was a complete roller coaster," junior midfielder Greta Steines added.

Memorial opened the offense in the 23rd minute, scoring on a strong free kick from Mikkyla Worthing. The Abes added on and looked in control after going up 2-0 on an epic display of efficiency from Steines. She collected the ball right after the opening touch of the second half, then found a lane through the Red Raider zone to score just 11 seconds into the period.

"I have never scored a goal that fast," Steines said. "I just saw an opportunity. They had a light ball and I could just pick it off and I took it up the field. One of my teammates yelled, 'Rip it!' So I took it."

The Red Raiders played with a sense of desperation from there, given added life when Ashley Abbott got the team on the board with a shot to the top left corner in the 56th. They thwarted Memorial's efforts to run out the clock with a well-placed shot in the 89th. A deep attempt from Logan Vollert went just over the outstretched arm of Old Abe goalie Addison Fritz and in.

"Rapids came back hungry and ready to play, and they earned that 2-0 to tie it up," Hanson said. "We had a chat. We decided we are not ready to be done."

Memorial played like a team determined in overtime. It took just two minutes for the group to take the advantage back, with a Steines shot hitting the bar and coming right down for Hudacek to bury it. Twelve minutes later Steines showed off her possession skills again.

She weaved through a trio of defenders, found some space to the left side and fired a laser shot to the right that got past the hand of Rapids goalie Chelsea King.

"It's really fun," Hudacek said of watching Steines take over. "You've just kind of got to get out of the way and make sure you're not in front of her, but also be there in case she crosses it."

Rapids scored for the final time a minute after Steines' eventual game-winner, with Dakota Mitchell finishing right off a corner. But Memorial was able to run the clock the rest of the way, frequently kicking the ball out or deep into the Red Raider zone.

"It teaches you that you are never safe," Hanson said. "At the end of the day, if you want it badly enough and you work hard, results will happen. That's what happened today. We fought back."

Memorial will now get a second shot at Hudson, the top seed in the Old Abes' section of the bracket, in the sectional semifinals. The two Big Rivers foes played just once this year in just Memorial's second game of the season, a 3-1 victory for the Raiders.

"I think we've improved a lot since then and will be able to put up a good fight," Steines said.

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3 (OT)

WRL;0;2;0;1;—;3

Memorial;1;1;1;1;—;4

Goals: 1, Memorial, Mikkyla Worthing (FK), 23rd minute; 2, Memorial, Greta Steines, 46th minute; 3, Lincoln, Ashley Abbott, 56th minute; 4, Lincoln, Logan Vollert, 89th minute; 5, Memorial, Elli Hudacek, 92nd minute; 6, Memorial, Steines (Jaiden Ivey), 104th minute; 7, Lincoln, Dakota Mitchell, 105th minute. Shots: Lincoln 21, Memorial 25. Saves: Chelsea King (Lincoln) 22, Addison Fritz (Memorial) 17.

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
218
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Hudson, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln#The Red Raiders#Big Rivers#Wrl#Lincoln 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

June 23 (Reuters) - For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m., Apple Daily’s final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city’s newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security — another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.