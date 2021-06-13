Cancel
Texas State

Record Time: Surprisingly Texas Has Not Had A New Bass Record Since 1992

By STEVE KNIGHT/outdoor@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to believe but come January it will have been 30 years since Texas last had a new state largemouth bass record. It was January 1992 when Barry St. Clair landed the current 18.18-pound state record on Lake Fork. Nothing has come within a pound since, and there have been very few getting within two pounds. Since 2000 there have been only 15 added to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s top 50 list, with the biggest being a 16.4 from Ivie this season.

