Science-fiction fans to love the idea of wandering the cosmos in a beat-up but reliable ship, rubbing elbows with all sorts of scum and villainy, enjoying the contrast of amazing discoveries and scenery with the realities of scraping out one last score to pay off a crime boss. Variations of this theme run through sci-fi stories like Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Firefly and more. They are also at the hear of one of the longest lived space exploration RPGs currently on the market: Traveller. Say that name to an experienced gamer and you’ll probably get a story about some awful job that went from bad to worse all in the name of making one more spaceship mortgage payment.