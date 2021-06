In the midst of this Covid pandemic, there is always plenty to go around. Plenty of blame and plenty of praise; plenty of fear and plenty of heroism; plenty of stories and plenty of endings. It’s easy to become numb to all the sea of information washing over us daily in such trying times. However, in doing so, we neglect the importance of recognizing and acknowledging all the tremendous strain and effort individuals are enduring and exuding. At these moments, it becomes all the more important to note, highlight and praise the individuals and groups who are providing for their communities in this battle against a disease. With that in mind, we must commemorate and sing the praises of women worldwide, who disproportionately lead the fight on the frontlines against Covid.