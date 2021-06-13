Britain will be America’s pet. But it’s Europe’s future that’s at stake

Iranians vote June 18 in a presidential election that’s expected to produce the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. The vast majority of moderate and reformist contenders for the position were disqualified from running, leaving the field dominated mostly by arch conservatives. The country’s powerful clerics have based their political legitimacy on a circumscribed electoral process they say reflects the will of the people. Now many officials, including outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, have expressed concern that a limited lineup of candidates will alienate voters to the point of undermining the voting system’s credibility. For the rest of the world, the election is likely to mean that Rouhani, a relative moderate who’s reached his limit of two terms in office, will be replaced by a president who is hostile to the West and highly critical of the 2015 international deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program.