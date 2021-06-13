Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Britain will be America’s pet. But it’s Europe’s future that’s at stake

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeneath the strained bonhomie of the G7 summit lurks a visceral fear: that Joe Biden’s bid to build a democratic alliance to stem the authoritarian tide led by China and Russia will split the world in two, leaving Europe, betrayed by Boris Johnson’s turncoat Britain, to play piggy-in-the-middle. Despite public...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Armin Laschet
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Giorgia Meloni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#Eu#Atlantic Charter#Cornish#Brexit Britain#Nato#Europeans#Ecfr#Solidarity#Cdu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
China
News Break
Brexit
Country
Poland
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
News Break
International Relations
Related
POTUSWashington Post

China looms over Biden’s Europe trip

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. President Biden intended his tour through Europe to be an exercise in contrast with his right-wing predecessor....
POTUSWashington Post

America is back. And it’s popular.

Presidents historically have enjoyed foreign trips to showcase their personal diplomatic skills. Such excursions provide the chance to escape from tussles with Congress and the 24/7 constant news cycle. President Biden — unlike his predecessor, who was the subject of ridicule and provided cringeworthy moments such as his Helsinki news conference in which he sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence community — gave Americans reason to be proud in his first trip abroad.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

What’s at Stake in Iran’s Presidential Election

Iranians vote June 18 in a presidential election that’s expected to produce the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. The vast majority of moderate and reformist contenders for the position were disqualified from running, leaving the field dominated mostly by arch conservatives. The country’s powerful clerics have based their political legitimacy on a circumscribed electoral process they say reflects the will of the people. Now many officials, including outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, have expressed concern that a limited lineup of candidates will alienate voters to the point of undermining the voting system’s credibility. For the rest of the world, the election is likely to mean that Rouhani, a relative moderate who’s reached his limit of two terms in office, will be replaced by a president who is hostile to the West and highly critical of the 2015 international deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Navy chief of operations declines to answer Tom Cotton question on whether or not capitalism is racist

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday declined to address a question from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton as to whether or not capitalism is “racist.”. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Cotton was questioning Gilday about a book, Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist, being added to the Navy’s recommended reading list and pointed out that one of the book’s conclusions is that capitalism is racist.
Business104.1 WIKY

Britain’s Lloyds axes further 44 branches

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group is closing 44 bank branches across England and Wales this year, as lenders across the industry ramp up cost-cutting. Banks have stepped up branch closures after many paused restructuring for much of last year to focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lloyds confirmed...
Worlddeseret.com

What’s at stake in Ethiopia’s elections

Ethiopians are headed to the polls Monday for the country’s general elections. However, voting will not occur in 20% of Ethiopia — or in 102 of the country’s 547 constituencies — due to war, civil unrest or logistical failure, reports The New York Times. Voters will elect members of parliament...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

The Architecture of Europe’s Gaia-X

Even though it is still unclear whether Gaia-X will be a major letdown or a new European breakthrough, let me give a thorough analysis of the architecture and specifications that are out already. Since the specifications do contain a lot of interesting and novel concepts worth to analyze. So what...
Diseases & TreatmentsGizmodo

A Rare, Cancer-Like Parasite Is Emerging in North America

A cancer-like parasitic disease caused by certain tapeworms has squirmed its way into North America, researchers in Canada warn. Their recent review shows that cases of the still very rare disease have started to rise in the province of Alberta and elsewhere over the past few years, in both humans and animals. They also present evidence that these parasites were likely brought over by dogs from Europe and have now definitely made a new home here.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

America's unhealthy lifestyles

Despite the remarkable improvements in U.S. mortality levels and longevity during the 20th century, America’s unhealthy lifestyles are undermining the nation’s wellbeing and imperiling its future. In addition to inflicting a sizable human toll, unhealthy lifestyles are exacting substantial costs from families, employers and the U.S. economy. Over the last...
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth stimulus check: could it be approved before July?

The US Congress is nowhere near approving a fourth stimulus check as it labors on working out the details of an infrastructure bill, which has started to make some headway. But that doesn’t mean that Americans won’t be seeing any new direct payments in the coming months. Some states and...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Tesco expands rapid delivery trial

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket group, has extended a one-hour delivery trial as it tests consumers’ appetite for the service, its boss said on Friday. Rapid delivery is the latest frontier in the battle for grocery shoppers’ cash. A raft of new firms, including Weezy, Getir, Dija and...
Grocery & SupermaketGreenBiz

Europe's supermarkets are leading on sustainability

Last month, a British supermarket grabbed headlines by promising to push back against the "unfair" price of plant-based foods, which often cost more than animal products. My first thought was that this was a marketing ploy, but The Co-operative Group’s $2.37 million investment in reducing prices will have a real impact. The cost of the company’s own-brand plant-based burgers and sausages will more than halve, for instance.