A recent column by Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, excoriates Republicans for using Chipotle’s recent price increase to insist that “Democrats’ socialist stimulus bill caused a labor shortage and now burrito lovers everywhere are footing the bill.” Chipotle announced that the current U.S. labor shortage for low-skilled workers is forcing the company to raise prices by 4 percent. While the reality of the labor shortage is uncontentious, there are sharp divisions over its cause, whether it is truly driving price hikes, and whether it will have net benefits for the working class.