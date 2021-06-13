Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Pato O’Ward took the stage at the Detroit Grand Prix

By Arzu Daniel
amicohoops.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePato O’Ward finishes polar at the Detroit Grand Prix and finishes third in the race. Mexican Pato Overt took the stage in Detroit, Where he started from the polar position (second this season), he finished third at the end of this Saturday’s race and stayed in the fight for the title.

amicohoops.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Romain Grosjean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Grand Prix#Race#Mexican#Frenchman#Ericsson#Rinas Vk#0 1815#Arrow Mclaren Sp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Detroit, TXClick2Houston.com

Pato O'Ward charges to win, dedicates it to injured teammate

DETROIT – Pato O'Ward closed an emotional weekend for Arrow McLaren SP by becoming IndyCar's first repeat winner of the season with a victory dedicated to his injured teammate. Felix Rosenqvist was injured in a violent crash in the first race of the doubleheader weekend and hospitalized overnight. O'Ward called...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Pato O’Ward ‘nails it’ in qualifying to win Detroit GP pole for Race 1 of doubleheader

Pato O’Ward captured the pole position Saturday in qualifying for Race 1 of the IndyCar Detroit GP doubleheader, turning a lap of 1 minute, 15.578 seconds. The Arrow McLaren SP driver will lead the field to green at 2 p.m. ET on NBC with his third career pole and second this season. He also started first in the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, where he finished fourth in the Grand Prix of Alabama.
Motorsportsracer.com

O’Ward storms to victory in Detroit Race 2

“This is for you, buddy!” was Pato O’Ward’s message to injured teammate Felix Rosenqvist after putting in one of his patented storming drives to earn a second victory of the NTT IndyCar Series season for Arrow McLaren SP. O’Ward’s No. 5 Chevy gave the race’s title sponsor at the Chevrolet...
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Detroit Grand Prix produces IndyCar joy, anger and more

Say this for the Detroit Grand Prix: It stretches IndyCar drivers’ skill and will. While the Indianapolis 500 produces unique pressure because, well, it’s the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the event on Belle Isle is a two-day test of man and machine on a twisting, turning, sometimes-narrow and always unyielding road course.
MotorsportsBoston Globe

Pato O’Ward makes another splash — and fulfills a promise — with IndyCar win

Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old from Mexico picked off the field then went wheel-to-wheel with Newgarden and finally completed the pass with just over two laps remaining. O’Ward ultimately beat Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds and dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday’s first race of the doubleheader. ”I talked to Felix this morning and the important thing is that he’s OK, but I told him, ‘I’m going to win it for you,’ ’' O’Ward said. “I’m a man of my word, I wanted to get it done for him.” . . . John Force, 72, raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H. Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

O’Ward beats Newgarden in thrilling Detroit closer

Pato O’Ward came out on top in the second race of the Dual in Detroit despite a dominant run by Josef Newgarden on the Belle Isle Street Circuit. In what was a thrilling finish to the 70-lap affair, the McLaren SP driver stormed from fifth at the final restart of the race to snag his second IndyCar Series win.
MotorsportsSkySports

IndyCar: Arrow McLaren SP win for second time with Pato O'Ward in dramatic Detroit GP weekend

McLaren claimed their second win since returning full time to IndyCar at the Detroit GP, as Pato O'Ward also moved into the lead of the championship. A day after team-mate Felix Rosenqvist had been hospitalised following a big accident in Saturday's opening race at Belle Isle, O'Ward won from 16th on the grid in swashbuckling style to become the first two-time winner in 2021 after eight races.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

I'm Really Not Sure How Pato O'Ward Saved This

I continue to be astounded by the wealth of young talent in IndyCar right now. Take, for example, Arrow McLaren SP's Pato O'Ward. The Mexican driver is just 22, yet he's already taken two wins this season at fearsome tracks—Texas and Belle Isle—and now, he's in contention for the 2021 save-of-the-year award.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Alex Palou retakes IndyCar points lead with Road America victory

One week after losing the IndyCar championship lead by one point to Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou answered with his second win of the 2021 season in the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America. The similarities between the two races were remarkable. Last week Josef Newgarden led the most laps...
Motorsportsracer.com

Pruett's cooldown lap: Road America

Road America was an absolute blast for all the reasons that make a motor race worth watching. We had raw speed (Josef Newgarden), giant oversteer (Pato O’Ward), crashes and clashes galore (almost everyone, it seemed), and a few interlopers to follow (Kevin Magnussen, Cody Ware), and high drama (Newgarden, Alex Palou) to close the race that made the REV Group Grand Prix one that won’t be easily forgotten.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar: The massive point swing caused by Josef Newgarden heartbreak

Josef Newgarden’s late gearbox issue in Sunday’s IndyCar race at Road America caused a massive swing in the championship battle. All throughout Sunday’s REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Josef Newgarden was the driver to beat. The driver of the #2 Team Penske Chevrolet appeared to be well on his way to his first win of the 2021 IndyCar season and his second at Road America, having also won at the track in 2018.
Motorsportsracefans.net

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 06: Race winner Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 06, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106060619 // Usage for editorial use only //
Detroit, MIAmericajr.com

Fast Facts for 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will take place on Belle Isle, June 11-13, 2021. The event features the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing in the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit doubleheader, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Series. The event is collectively referred to as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.