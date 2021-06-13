800 COLUMBIA STREET #802, SEATTLE, WA 98104
Graystone Condominiums -- Enjoy your window wall, a great layout and a pretty city view! Enter to a spacious and bright lobby and enjoy premium specifications throughout. As an extension of your home, partake in robust amenities including a fitness center, fabulous co-working lounge including flexible meeting spaces, & a top floor club level with a media room, gorgeous dining lounge, large chef's kitchen, wine bar AND two sprawling outdoor plazas overlooking Mt. Rainier & Lake Union! Beyond Graystone's walls, ask about exclusive perks available to owners. Occupancy 2022. Daniels RE, Always exceptional, never ordinary, maintains an impeccable track record with projects that preserve and transform the core and shape the skyline of Seattle.www.urbancondospaces.com