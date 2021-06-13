Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

800 COLUMBIA STREET #802, SEATTLE, WA 98104

urbancondospaces.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraystone Condominiums -- Enjoy your window wall, a great layout and a pretty city view! Enter to a spacious and bright lobby and enjoy premium specifications throughout. As an extension of your home, partake in robust amenities including a fitness center, fabulous co-working lounge including flexible meeting spaces, & a top floor club level with a media room, gorgeous dining lounge, large chef's kitchen, wine bar AND two sprawling outdoor plazas overlooking Mt. Rainier & Lake Union! Beyond Graystone's walls, ask about exclusive perks available to owners. Occupancy 2022. Daniels RE, Always exceptional, never ordinary, maintains an impeccable track record with projects that preserve and transform the core and shape the skyline of Seattle.

www.urbancondospaces.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Real Estate Listings#Columbia#Wa#Graystone Condominiums#Northwest Mls Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.